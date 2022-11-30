A Nigerian woman, Odocha Sylvia, who relocated to the United kingdom years ago has shared her inspiring story to netizens

Despite being a medical doctor by profession, she first got a job as a cleaner at a clothing store known as Primark

Sylvia felt so sad about her situation but with the encouragement of her husband, she persevered till she got a job as a doctor

A Nigerian woman identified as Odocha Sylvia has advised people who desire to relocate to the United Kingdom to be patient.

Sylvia shared her story to inspire netizens and teach them the importance of patience and perseverance.

The young wife and mother said she relocated to the UK years ago as a doctor, but could only find a job as a cleaner.

She felt down, but her husband encouraged her and advised her to continue because the situation won't last forever.

Luckily, years after working as cleaner, she was finally given a job offer as a doctor at a hospital in the UK.

Sylvia shares her story

"Good morning. It feels so good to be back here. Primark. This was where I got my very first job in the UK in 2012", she said.

"I am doing this video because I am back here ten years later as a fully qualified GP. I want to encourage young people coming to the UK. You might not get the first job that is equivalent to what you studied in school.

"UK can be very challenging the first time of coming but you have to persevere. Sometimes you need to take what you have. I remember then always feeling so down when I was working as a cleaner here.

"My husband will tell me babe it's a stop gap. You're not gonna be here forever. I thought he was just trying to encourage me. The truth is you need to be focused. Never lose sight of your dreams."

Social media reactions

Chiamakalovelyn1 said:

"The story resolute well with me! I have practised Pharmcy for 5 years in Nigeria but I came here did cleaning Job and currently healthcare assistant while trying to figure how to go about my UK Pharmcy Licensing! My husband too who was running his big time businesses in Nigeria is also combing care, warehouse and cleaning Job! Funny enough among the three the cleaning pays him highest! And the cleaning I did paid me highest too! He will soon start his Nursing degree! The goal is FOCUS!"

Redeemed2022 wrote:

"This is me at the moment, Banker with over 10 years experience across 3 major banks back in Nigeria, first job was a cleaning job in a factory but currently on my second job but no longer a cleaner but with a pay much more better than most I ve seen and enjoying my new job but still pushing on. 90% of Nigerians I met here in Canada all live in their own houses but all started like this and are doing well in their respective careers of choices now."

Olaotanoladipupo commented:

"Is there any other country at the moment apart from Uk? I just want to be sure that other countries too still exist."

Preamericaluxuryhomes stated:

"Very inspirational, most Africans do not know this, no matter how qualified you are in your country, you would start from the bottom moving outside the country, bottom meaning working menial jobs, as long as you are determined, focused and have a set goal, you will become better and do better."

Olynweke reacted:

"The story is just like mine. Coming to Canada, I worked as a sales associate at Walmart for 5 years, now I am an A&MH nurse. Trust the process and don't stop doing the work."

Tata09_09 stated:

"My first job in the UK was a cleaning job, after paying all my bills and house rent of 560 pounds, I will still have 900 pounds saved every month. I was formerly a taxi driver in Nigeria, coming here changed my life. Now am into health care and making more money, when you come here start with any job and you leave a comfortable life."

Aprildiamond_richie added:

"God bless you tell them. Mine was in Essex University, it was just for a few months. I remember it was funny and like play I actually enjoy cleaning now. Please if you are here to study international Students doing BSc please start looking for opportunities to work or get yourself an internship."

