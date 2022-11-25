Social media users have reacted to a lovely video of a lady getting food to her man at his workplace

The sweet lady ignored the scorching sun and could be seen crossing the road to get to her boyfriend

Many netizens hailed the lady's showcase of love and sternly warned the man not to dump her later on

A lady has been hailed on social media for delivering food to her man despite the scorching sun.

A short video shared by her boyfriend on TikTok via the handle @izrichie1 showed the lady in a colourful dress crossing the road to where he stood.

She did it under the scorching sun, Photo Credit: TikTok/@izrichie1

Source: UGC

She could be seen with a bag that contained the food. The excited man wrote on the video that she still managed to bring him food at work under the hot sun.

The lady was all smiles as she finally got to her man and handed him the bag. He recorded her as she made to leave the scene.

The clip has been liked over 28k times as netizens shared nice thoughts on the lady's action.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

NanaAma said:

"Hmm my story I did this for my ex severally, walking in the sun and even late in the nyt and here I am Men will show u."

EstherChubby said:

"The fact that tiktok has made some guys to be proud of their spouse and relationship, is really amazing."

AY’S-KLODEN said:

"My brother if a woman genuinely loves u Aswear she’ll do anything for u without thinking twice,I know wat am talking about."

Tommy-n said:

"The thunder ⚡ that will fire you if you wake up one day and say she's not your type,,, now she's your Queen oooh,, tomorrow don't dump her oooh."

Ghaf Gh731 said:

"You are blessed to have someone like her, I wish I had her type to."

Source: Legit.ng