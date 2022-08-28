"Fire Hustler": Man Who Worked as Painter, Hotel Cleaner, Vigilante, Makes it Big, Poses Beside Luxurious Ride
- A young Nigerian man has stunned many people on social media after sharing transformation photos of himself
- The young man had worked as a painter, dancer, vigilante, cameraman, hotel cleaner, e.t.c. before making it big
- Reacting to the photos, social media users have showered accolades on him over his determination to succeed against all odds
A young Nigerian man has inspired netizens with his impressive transformation story.
He revealed that he had a rough beginning and had performed several jobs before becoming successful.
The young man worked as a painter, vigilante, cameraman, hotel cleaner, dancer, and graphic designer, amongst other jobs.
He shared transformation photos which showed his condition before hitting it big and how he currently looks.
"Na juju be that?" Reactions as man in uniform carries 3 wooden tables with his teeth, video stuns people
The throwback photos showed him looking dark and lean while working as a painter, dancer, and a ' street nepa guy'.
In the transformation photos, he looked way better as he posed beside a luxurious ride.
Netizens react to impressive transformation of hustler
Mayorjnr_ asked:
"Which work you dey do now?"
Omini inquired:
"Modeling now ? Abhi Wetin?"
Renee5star said:
"This is too much oh. Wetin?"
Iamempressdede stated:
"So now what job got him like this? If he can't tell then are you thinking what km thinking?"
Sarah_hugandsurprises reacted:
"Wetin him come dey do now."
Elisabeth_a_secas7 noted:
"Love hard-working guys."
Prettygifttyy reacted:
"Wetin he be now?"
Fine_girl_bibi remarked:
"Now he’s a gym instructor."
Djteefrosh said:
"E reach when e better for am e no put the work, na man Dey do man bad."
Dumebiblog said:
"All your past hustle get name, wetin u Kon take blow, unknown hustle?"
Therealmade noted:
"E b like say na BOUNCER e dae do NOW."
Watch the video below:
Man shares transformation video with lover
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Black Nells on TikTok has inspired struggling men who have lost hope of finding true love due to their poor financial status.
While some girls now wait for 'already made men', Nells has shared his transformation story to confirm that it is still possible to meet someone who would stay by your side till you succeed.
Nells met the love of his life years ago when things were bad for him. According to him, he was "broke and ugly" at the time.
