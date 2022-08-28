A young Nigerian man has stunned many people on social media after sharing transformation photos of himself

The young man had worked as a painter, dancer, vigilante, cameraman, hotel cleaner, e.t.c. before making it big

Reacting to the photos, social media users have showered accolades on him over his determination to succeed against all odds

A young Nigerian man has inspired netizens with his impressive transformation story.

He revealed that he had a rough beginning and had performed several jobs before becoming successful.

The young man worked as a painter, vigilante, cameraman, hotel cleaner, dancer, and graphic designer, amongst other jobs.

Nigeria man shows off transformation Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

He shared transformation photos which showed his condition before hitting it big and how he currently looks.

The throwback photos showed him looking dark and lean while working as a painter, dancer, and a ' street nepa guy'.

In the transformation photos, he looked way better as he posed beside a luxurious ride.

Netizens react to impressive transformation of hustler

Mayorjnr_ asked:

"Which work you dey do now?"

Omini inquired:

"Modeling now ? Abhi Wetin?"

Renee5star said:

"This is too much oh. Wetin?"

Iamempressdede stated:

"So now what job got him like this? If he can't tell then are you thinking what km thinking?"

Sarah_hugandsurprises reacted:

"Wetin him come dey do now."

Elisabeth_a_secas7 noted:

"Love hard-working guys."

Prettygifttyy reacted:

"Wetin he be now?"

Fine_girl_bibi remarked:

"Now he’s a gym instructor."

Djteefrosh said:

"E reach when e better for am e no put the work, na man Dey do man bad."

Dumebiblog said:

"All your past hustle get name, wetin u Kon take blow, unknown hustle?"

Therealmade noted:

"E b like say na BOUNCER e dae do NOW."

