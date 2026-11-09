Chioma Adeleke was spotted at a Lagos nightclub on November 7, 2026, where she was served a drink that did not sit well with her

The singer's wife immediately turned to Davido after tasting the drink, and her expression caught the attention of many onlookers

A video of the moment went viral on Instagram, with fans divided over whether the drink was too strong or simply not to her taste

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeats star Davido, became the talk of social media after a video from a Lagos nightclub night out left fans with more questions than answers.

The clip, filmed on November 7, 2026, at a dimly lit venue filled with colourful ambient lighting, captured a candid moment during what appeared to be a casual night out among friends.

Viral nightclub video of Chioma Adeleke sparks concern among fans. Credit: @davido, @chefchi

Source: Instagram

After taking a sip of her drink, Chioma visibly reacted and turned directly to Davido, her expression doing most of the talking.

What happened with Chioma's drink?

The exact nature of her reaction quickly became a topic of debate. Fans watching the video could not agree on what had gone wrong.

Some argued the drink was simply too strong for her taste, while others speculated about its quality, with a few suggesting the mix had too much seasoning or the alcohol content was too high.

One commenter even claimed to have been present at the venue and offered their own explanation.

The lighthearted but spirited back-and-forth drew hundreds of responses, with humour and speculation running in equal measure across the comments section.

Watch the moment Chioma reacts to her drink at the Lagos nightclub:

Fans react to Chioma Adeleke's night out

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@sheis_dammie_ wrote:

"Yinmu she obviously doesn't like the taste of the cocktail"

@mo_gee101 commented:

"How unah take know what she said to him … 😂😂😂"

@uba_zuoke shared:

"I was there yesterday na maggi too much."

@fireladybecky said:

"That's not true! The alcohol is too much; she wanted them to mix it !! Why lying??? Boho Lagos will never sell fake drinks 🍷"

@loaded_autos reacted:

"Handler don high in spirit 😂 oga it obvious that the drink too strong."

@hardem_temii wrote:

"Drink strong for her. Una say fake drinks 😂💔."

@_onyibekee commented:

"Make Una no give my baby fake drinks oh pleaseee."

Chioma Adeleke leaves social media buzzing over her nightclub appearance. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng