Man Divides Rented 1 Room Apartment, Turns It to His “Palace”, Decorates It With Flat TV, Fine Cabinet
- A video of a well arranged one room apartment has stirred lovely reactions on TikTok as people praised the occupant
- The man who owns the rented apartment carefully made out a bedroom and parlour out of the room
- The way the space in the room was managed well with nothing left out of place got people asking for the apartment's location
A man, @nyangechike, has shared a video of the small apartment a person rented to show how the space was managed.
The man portioned the room well to accommodate his bed and chair. He placed his bedframe at a far corner of the room.
Man decorated and arranged his one room
Facing the TV cabinet and centre table is a red three seater with a big teddy bear sitting on it. At the wall are male kicks on a shelf.
A side of the room has stickers scattered on it in a way that elevates the aesthetics of the room. The owner of the apartment really invested much in his table and the TV cabinet.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1,000 comments with over 100,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
emma light said:
"This is bedsitter is so spacious."
@kiki-kiki said:
"Y'all don't under rate 'mother mary' hanged on the wall."
Kimathi Isuzu Maina (KIM) said:
"Mama Maria taking care of the owner."
nadiakal said:
"Beautiful but i have not seen the kitchen."
Nsikak Essien said:
"Na guy room be this comfam."
user2141617358081 said:
"Wow, so clean and well organized I love it."
utopic_decor said:
"Amazing system, maybe find sth unique to replace the pieces of art you have on the wall."
Lady arranged her one room apartment
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @happinessmgani913, made a short video of how she was able to manage the small space her one-room apartment could give her.
To arrange the room and make sure it suited her needs, the lady divided the place into different sections.
What was just a room became one that now had a kitchen, a dressing place and a corner for fridge and dispenser.
