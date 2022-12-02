A young man has given people an idea of how to live in a room and make the best use of the small space it offers

The occupant set up a small kitchen beside his bed, and his TV was mounted on a wall to save space

Many people were amazed at his creativity when they saw how all his kicks were arranged on a shelf

A video of how a man, @_officialwaltz_, managed his small room apartment and portioned it into different sections has got people's attention on social media.

To ensure he had everything he needed in the small space, he placed his cooker and kitchen cabinet some metres away from his bedframe.

Some people wanted to know how much he bought his ring light. Photo source: TikTok/_officialwaltz

Well-arranged apartment

The TikTok video showed a flat-screen TV mounted up to save space at the far wall facing his bed. As a way to avoid cluttering his shoes on the floor, he had them placed on a shelf.

Despite the many things in the room, there is still enough space to move about for the occupant. The apartment looks well arranged.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dolphin said:

"Nice room."

Mrscortez254 said:

"How many inches is that ring light."

Idris Alba said:

"You missed the one thing ,, ps5 keep shine bro."

abdallahsinga94gmail.com said:

"Hey, the kitchen is there, the TV is there, the shoes are there, the bed is a store or something."

Agness Antony said:

"Nice room... not too bad, but put the stove on the other side and the curtains and it's dangerous to sit close to the stove."

Another man manages his small room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, @nyangechike, shared a video of the small apartment a person rented to show how the space was managed.

The man portioned the room well to accommodate his bed and chair. He placed his bedframe in a far corner of the room.

Facing the TV cabinet and centre table is a red three-seater with a big teddy bear sitting on it. In the short clip, the wall had male kicks on a shelf.

