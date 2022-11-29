A Nigerian man has shared a video of a black and beautiful waitress whom he fell in love with at a hotel

Sharing the video of the moment on popular app, TikTok, he pleaded with netizens to help him find her again

Social media users however slammed him heavily as they wondered why he didn't request her number at the hotel

A Nigerian man identified as @hey_shyboss on TikTok has revealed how he fell in love with a waitress after lodging at a hotel.

He made a video of the waitress serving him food in his room and gushed over her beauty and skin complexion.

While filming the lady, the smart girl caught his camera and smiled sweetly at him while still dishing out his food.

Sharing the video on TikTok moments after the encounter, Shyboss revealed he fell in love with her and begged netizens to help him reach her.

Social media reactions

@alextita8 said:

"Shey you dey mad ni? No be she bin dey your front there. Well Na my sister if you want let’s work man to man."

@youngbella86 stated:

"Make tiktok help you. Why you no collect ein number."

@preciousferrari2 reacted:

"I hope u take her permission sha."

@blxssxd_01 commented:

"Which one be help me find her, she dey there with u oga yarn matter for her ear sharp."

@molericch noted:

"This shiit happened to me in Torino last two month ago."

@olamijiayomide wrote:

"Sha bi nah your hotel room she dey. If u see any girl that serious with u this time around complete am your self."

@reforget147 added:

"TikTok abeg put voice note on ur next upgrade cos e get some insult wey i no fit type cos e long."

@awuzejurah1 reacted:

"You fit go back to the hotel and find her Na. Abi the don sack her ni."

