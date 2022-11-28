A Nigerian by who is a talented singer has been sighted in a viral video performing for a very large crowd

In the TikTok video posted on Tuesday, November 22, the boy mounted the mic and the crowd couldn't help but to scream

The little music talent has been identified as Bright and his performance has gone viral and elicited TikTok comments

A crowd of party people lost it after a little boy mounted the stage and started to perform for them.

TikTok user, Steve Headmaxter who posted the boy's video on Tuesday, November 22 identified him as Bright.

The boy made N60k from his performance on stage. Photo credit: TikTok/@steveheadmaxter and TSL Photography.

Source: UGC

Steve said Bright who has incredible music talents was discovered in Irri Kingdom, Delta state.

In the video which has gone viral on TikTok, Bright was seen thrilling a crowed with his talent.

On stage, a lot of people surged around him while down stage, the crowd of excited people danced to his tune.

We are looking for Bright

In a follow up video posted later, Steve revealed that they are now looking for the boy.

He also said Bright was able to make the sum of N60k from his performance that day.

Steve wrote while sharing the video:

"We discovered a star. His name is Bright. Somone help us find him. I had to run away because the crowd multiplied and we couldn't control."

Watch the video below:

Little boy raps like a pro in the street

In related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy thrilled some people in his street with his rap talent.

The kid was seen clutching a loud music player as he performed with a lot of confidennce.

His ability to rap very well made some people to liken him to Tupac Shakur.

