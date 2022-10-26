A distraught Nigerian boy has lamented his fate after spilling his grandmother's 'puf puf' worth the sum of N3,900

In a video making the rounds on TikTok, the boy was sighted picking the delicacy on the road and putting them in a tray

He was approached by a very kindhearted lady who was eager to help him to pay for the spilt 'puf puf'

A Nigerian kid sent by her grandmother to go and sell 'puf puf' has spilt it on the road.

In a short TikTok clip shared by, @goyavictory, the boy was busy picking the 'puf puf' and lamenting his his fate when he gets home.

The boy was lucky as he was helped to pay for the 'puf puf' by Victory. Photo credit: TikTok/@goyavictory.

He was approached and questioned by Victory and he told her that his grandmother won't be happy at all when he gets home to break the ugly news.

She wanted to help him with the money so as to go give to his grandmother when he gets home.

He refuses to sell the spilt 'puf puf'

Unlike what many would do, the wise boy said he is no longer going to sell the damaged 'puf puf'.

He said the whole thing in the tray was worth about N3,900.

Comments under the video suggest that she did help the kid offset the huge problem as people showered her with encomiums for her nice action.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ebonylatush said:

"God bless you."

@user8361927405005 commented:

"Omo he is good for not trying to sell it to people. Thank you for helping ma."

@Rejoice said:

"God bless you ma."

@jessypat8 commented:

"I did same today ooo."

@LIL said:

"God will continue to enrich you."

@chrix said:

"Mama, God will replenish your pocket from the act of kindness."

Source: Legit.ng