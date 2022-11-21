A video has shown a brilliant little girl explaining to an audience the differentces between living and non-living things

The beautiful video was posted on TiTok on Sunday, November 20 and it shows the little girl at a school event

The confidence shown by the girl in the video has caused a stir as some TikTokers are asking where her school is located

The video of a little girl who smartly made a presentation in public has gone viral on TikTok.

In the 44 seconds video posted by @sandyz_trendx, the beautiful little girl differentiated between living and no-living things.

The audience clapped for the girl because of ther brilliant explanation of living and non-living things. Photo credit: TikTok/@sandyz_trendx.

Source: UGC

The video was posted Sunday, November 20 and it shows the girl standing before an audience at a place which looked like a school hall.

Baby girl explains living and non-living things

Her presentation centered on the differences between living and non-living things and she was able to properly illustrate her points using teaching aides.

The girl's brillaince in the video has sent some people into frenzy as they admired her in the coent section.

Some of those who commented wanted to know if the girl's school is located in Lagos.

A cation on the video reads:

"My star girl. Thanks for always making me proud. I love you my princess jewel."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng