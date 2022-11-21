A beautiful little girl has impressed netizens on the popular app, TikTok, with her smartness at a young age

The girl's father and his twin brother stood before her and she was asked to pick her father between the duo

Both her father and his twin were surprised as the little girl was able to point at her father correctly

A doting father recently decided to find out if his daughter would be able to differentiate between him and his twin brother.

In a heartwarming video, they both dressed in uniform attires and beckoned on the little girl to pick her dad.

At first, the funny girl played a trick on them by picking her uncle. While everyone seemed shocked, she screamed 'just kidding', and then proceeded to hug her real dad.

They all stared at each other with beaming smiles on their faces as the little girl hugged her dad and uncle, insisting that they can both be her father too.

Social media reactions

@qwrtty99 said:

"It took me 2 years to fully separate my husband from his twin. then I realized I married the handsome one!"

@cupcakeknowshow reacted:

"They are ridiculously identical. Do they go to the twin festival thing they have once a year. Dont know where tho lol."

@vgregg07 said:

"One has a ring the other doesn’t , but after spending a good amount of time w someone you can see a difference."

@amseas876 stated:

"Thank God my dad is not an identical twin. he's the younger looking twin though."

@rgraham65 said:

"My dad was an identical twin. It was something that always made me so happy and proud!"

@kirkfisheriii said:

"In my life I’ve had 3 sets of identical twins in my life. Yet I’ve always been able to tell them apart. They don’t look alike to me."

@ayowale3 stated:

"I really don’t know Ryan is a twin. I remember a video when his wife called him by his name in front of his family. God bless ur home."

@.thefallenone added:

"Hold up. What did she saaaayyyyy? Watch when the girl sees this when she grows up old enough to understand what she requested."

@liainlouisiana said:

"I tell them apart by their teeth & expressions lmao Ricky has longer canines & smiles way bigger so they always show & has goofier expressions."

Watch the video below:

Kid gets confused over dad and twin

