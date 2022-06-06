A short funny TikTok video has shown the moment a baby could not pick her father from his twin

The cute child kept moving into the arms of both in confusion of wanting to be carried by her real dad

Social media users who watched the video narrated the same experience they had at seeing their fathers' twins

A video shared by Pubity on TikTok has shown the moment a nine-month-old child could not pick out her father.

In the clip, the baby was really confused and could not tell him apart from his twin. Whenever one of the twins carried her, she would immediately go back to the other.

A kid was confused about picking her father from his twins. Photo source: TikTok/@pubity

They almost dressed the same way

If only she could speak, the child would have voiced out at her frustration at seeing two people that look exactly alike.

The way the men dressed also never helped issue as they both hard dark sun shades on and caps.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 10,000 shares with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user9727405592123 said:

"This was hilarious, poor kid so confused."

amellia x said:

"are we not paying attention that they hold her the same way too."

hatdawg said:

"it's ok as long as the mom isnt confused too."

triplexunknown said:

"well technically they're both her dad if we look at the dna."

Saltysnacks said:

"My dad is an identical twin it’s so weird when you think it’s your dad and it’s not! Happened til I was about 12!"

nobody said:

"the first time my son saw my mom and her twin he ran to me crying. poor thing was confused."

Father commanded children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young couple, Bam and Bri, who always create content around themselves and their kids in a video highlighted the importance of proper parenting.

In the clip, the mother walked into the children's room and asked her daughters to get ready for school.

Like kids are wont to do, the girls murmured and refused to get off their beds in the TikTok video. Seconds after, their father came in with a baritone voice, thundering as he ordered them to do what their mother asked.

