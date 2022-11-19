A viral video shows the moment a hilarious father took his little son to the bathroom to wake him up

The video showed the doting father splashing water on his son's face as the little boy screamed that he was awake

Netizens have penned down funny reactions regarding the clip and some people applauded the doting father

A funny father carried his little son to the bathroom to wake him up from sleep.

In the hilarious clip, the father placed his son's head below the tap and splashed water on his face while screaming 'wake up'.

Father wakes son from sleep Photo Credit: @magicallynews

Source: UGC

The little boy who found the entire drama hilarious, laughed out loud as he replied to his father that he was awake.

After a while of soaking his face with water, his father finally let him be. The kid stood shocked while gazing into the camera.

Video keeps netizens in stitches

Jolenenotjoleen said:

"Will that work on a 16 year old? So cute!"

Kathydab stated:

"Two seconds of that would be enough."

Tinkermel2 reacted:

"Nothing like being waterboarded to wake you up!"

Hayhay_haydoo wrote:

"Time truly does! Enjoy every minute."

Momoftink said:

"I wonder if this would work for my 16 yr old daughter? The carrying her into the bathroom part might be a tad bit challenging for me."

Din120208 said:

"Awww now I’m in tears remembering my late dad. He used to do this to my elder brothers when they pretended they were still sleeping."

Gclasstv stated:

"Sad most kids in this world will never experience this. Better start appreciating men more and good fathers."

Prettydecentbunny wrote:

"Yeeeeah, my daughter would have come back swinging yelling out Weest Siiide."

Techno_catz added:

"Poor kid gets waterboarded every morning."

Nolanonnie3 said:

"What a beautiful family! Love the smiles and laughter!"

Ambieeque added:

"I don’t think that’s adorable at all. I think harsh for that age child or any child at all actually."

Sheilajanebowen said:

"Well I don’t agree but that little guy makes it funny."

Watch the video below:

Little boy wakes up from sleep in tears, hugs dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there is nothing as cute as a father-son relationship and this was captured in a video making the rounds on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by the man's wife who described their father and son relationship as vital. The woman said her husband had been away on deployment as required by his job and returned home in a surprise fashion. The short capture she shared showed the father come upon his boy who was still asleep and gave him soft kisses on the cheek and neck.

The man then made soft touches on the boy's back in an attempt to wake him. In split seconds, the boy woke up and rushed into the arms of his dad on seeing his figure. The two locked in a warm embrace amidst screams of joy from the boy.

Source: Legit.ng