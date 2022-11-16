A Nigerian man who used his N50,000 scholarship money to get Union Bank shares regretted his decision years after

In 2022, the Nigerian man found out that the principal invested sum has terribly reduced to N5,000

Many people shared their experiences with investment and how they have also dealt with losses over the years

A Nigerian man, Donald, on Monday, November 14, went on Twitter to talk about how his investment of N50,000 in 2005 into Union Bank shares turned very bad.

In 2022 when he was given a Mandatory Takeover Form to fill as Titan Trust owned the bank, he surprisingly found out that the sum has reduced to N5,000.

Many people said they also lost money in different investments. Photo source: @Don_Kane, Premium Times

Investment in Union Bank shares went bad

Donald in his tweet said that the lesson he learnt from all it is that people should learn to enjoy their money. In his words:

"Chop your money. YOLO!"

The man added that he could given himself a good treat back in 2005 with the invested sum. He again stressed that people spend their wealth. He said:

"Chop your money! If capitalism no chop am, next of kin go chop am. Chop am use floss."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Chidiadiele1 said:

"I'm guessing you didn't have enough knowledge of these before starting out. It's not every stock you hodl for long. Know this and know the game. Some you take profit, sale and diversify."

@moyo54 said:

"…lesson should be invest in a stable currency and blue chip companies which are growing."

@ajulunzewi said:

"With 50k at 2005 prices you will be alternating between Jives & that Nkwobi joint at Odenigbo. Total shutdown."

@kendragon101 said:

"I sold those same shares at 41 naira. Made over a million in profit. Then I got over confident aspa investment guru. Carried my full share of my inheritance and invested in Zenith, DAAR, Spring etc... I still haven't recovered from the loss."

@EmzzyInteriors said:

"I bought 10k Intercontinental bank shares 15years back.i don't even know how to look for it now cos the value fit make person sad."

Source: Legit.ng