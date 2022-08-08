A young Nigerian man has in a video extensively talked on why building a house as a way to stop paying rent could be a wrong move

The man stated that it is better to invest one's money into a business and build a steady source of income

The businessman man went ahead to say that the only time that may be right to build a house is if the person does not have a business idea

A young man known as Emmanuel on TikTok has spoken about investment and how to build a steady stream of income.

In a short video, he stated that buying property in Nigeria is not a good investment. He said that the only time one can do that is if one does not need the money. He said:

"If you have a business that has the potential of giving you money, invest your money into your business, forget building house, pay your rents. Manage the rent, stay there, build the business..."

The man said that investing into a business is a key. Photo source: TikTok/@bullion_of_fifthseed

Build cashflow

Emmanuel stated it is better to build cashflow first. He revealed that he once sold a property and invested it into his recycling business; a decision that yielded much profits.

He said that even though the business is now giving him N500,000 daily, he is still thinking of investing more into the business.

The man added that one can only buy property if you do not have any business idea to invest into. He considers it stupidity to use money that could help a business to build houses.

Watch the video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

estelikltd said:

"This country . You can’t tell us how much diesel you are buying on a daily basis. Property business is the ultimate."

He replied:

"Investing in property is good if you do not have a good business that you trust and believe in."

LATIJAY said:

"I needed to hear this."

solomon wekpe said:

"I agree with you bro. Invest more in your business.

Kendrick said:

"You’re right but building house can be lucrative if you’re building in a very good location for commercial purpose."

He said:

"You never go wrong I’m building a house , building at the right time is what I preach."

Jossey said:

"my husband has to hear dis. Please any goid investment ideas for starters."

Mercy Anthony Vlogs said:

"I agree. I was struggling, But used my money to build a house. It's one of my major regrets in Life. It's not worth it at all. The tenant can't pay."

