A Nigerian man, @justxpiff234, who put his money in snail farming went online to show how he set everything up.

In a TikTok video, the young man revealed that he bought 100 snails in total, sharing the numbers equally between small and big sizes.

Source: UGC

Man started snail farming

He built a cage for them as he categoried them. Atop the cage is a net covering and inside them are padded with soft black sand.

The businessman said that he had to place the legs of the cage inside a tins filled with sniper water to prevent ants from crawling up into them.

To keep their newly laid eggs, he moved them into another section. He hopes the snail farming will be profitable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Leonard Eghosa-Igunb said:

"My guy, keep it up! Snail is always in short supply no matter how cheap or expensive they get. You will not believe your harvest. Goodluck, bro."

ojejinmijumoke said:

"Welldone, but u need to give them water too, on a flat plate, and please, remove the fruit remains by morning, to avoid insects."

MC EmmaLex said:

"You don't to buy water melon. I think you can get enough waste fruit from fruit sellers. Just saying..."

Ikechukwu Farms said:

"May you progress to extensive snail production bro..."

Dj_konfidon said:

"I recently visited Nigeria and bought some spicy snails. They cost N3,000 EACH! Those things aren’t cheap at all! More expensive than suya!"

Nigerian man builds fish ponds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at a time when many people are trying hard to create multiple streams of income, a Nigerian man went into the fish farming business, sinking millions in the project.

In a video he shared on TikTok, he took people through the process of building six ponds and making plumbing works for all of them.

He told people not to be scared of going into such a business because of the capital. In another clip, he gave a rough breakdown of what he spent, which is excluding the costs of land and water tank.

