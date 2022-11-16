A young lady who got pregnant just few weeks to having a church wedding is confused and considering a termination

The lady is scared that when the church's council finds out, she and her lover who is a church worker may not have a wedding anymore

Many people who reacted to the lady's story advised her against terminating the pregnancy, telling her to leave the church instead

A lady with the Twitter handle @Blessing_Andrew has gone online to narrate how her friend who is billed to marry in December found out she is pregnant.

The problem is that she is planning for a church wedding and it would be an issue for a bride to be pregnant before the day.

Lady pregnant before church wedding

The lady said that the intending bride has been thinking of aborting the pregnancy as it will become a problem if the church finds out.

To show how complex the whole situation is, she revealed that the lady's fiance is also a youth leader in the said church.

@DIKAOLIVER said:

"Tell your friend that the bible supports the two getting married if they have misbehaved towards each other. Don't mind over pious Ministers. The goal is to get married."

@Winifunds said:

"A month pregnancy is not always obvious, so why not keep it."

"They should go ahead and get disciplined by the church, then get married, dont cover up a sin with another sin, which is murder."

@pharm_Fab said:

"I have heard about this nonsense that Africans do but well thank God I live in a civilized world now."

@am_cheesom said:

"She mustn't do church wedding. Trad and court wedding is ok. People will talk and forget but the guilt of removing the baby will always be there."

@oba_jero said:

"Leave that church and find another one. Christ lives in us not in any building or doctrine."

@DigitalMom29 said:

"She should just tell her pastor about it. Aborting at this point just to wear a white gown for me is not worth it. The only thing is she may not wear white and a veil."

