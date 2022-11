A man has shared a video of a groom who made an unusual entry into his wedding venue in a casket

The bride looked somewhat surprised as the coffin bearing her husband's live body "walked" down the aisle

People who watched the video said that everything is wrong with the idea of making a wedding seem like a funeral

A short viral video shared by @tobz88 has shown the moment a man came to his wedding in a casket.

While the guests and his beautiful bride were waiting, his groomsmen, who acted as pallbearers, brought him in.

Many people wondered why the groom would go with such an idea. Photo source: TikTok/@tobz88

Source: UGC

Groom came in a casket

In the viral TikTok clip, after setting the casket down at the back of the bride, they opened it and the man gently came out. The wedding, which was held by a riverside, had some guests whipping out their camera phones to capture the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who reacted to the video described it as an unusual wedding. Some said that they would not even participate in such an event.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gotham n Pawz said:

"I could see if it was a Gothic wedding but it wasn't even executed nicely."

Megan Urby said:

"Tell me you don’t want to get married without telling me…"

Christine Francesca said:

"They all were so embarrassed. I'd be embarrassed as well, no offense."

DisMiss said:

"Idk i feel like this bad luck and manifesting this into a reality, guess im too latina for this type of entry."

Bee Rock said:

"At least now it’s on TikTok so more than 12 people got to see it."

Farron Barneycastle said:

"His only explanation better be that life wasn’t worth living until he met me."

15 million spent on Nigerian wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Jessica Ayodele, went online to inform people that she and her husband spent N15 million to organise their wedding.

The lady said that when they were planning their wedding months before, she never thought they would spend that much.

Jessica added that getting a hall in Lagos is expensive as mainland halls start from N800,000 for 200 guests to N4.1m for 1000 guests.

Source: Legit.ng