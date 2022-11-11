A beautiful black lady has narrated how she met the love of her life, a white man, on a dating app

In several videos shared via her TikTok page, the lady flaunted the love of her life chilling with her at different places

One of the videos captured the moment the duo got married in the presence of family and friends

A black lady identified as @laddee1 on TikTok has shared a heartwarming video after wedding her oyinbo lover.

While sharing the video, Laddee opened up about meeting her 'heartbeat' on MeetMe dating site.

She gushed over her amazing white lover and blessed the day she met him as netizens praised them.

Videos of the interracial lovers have warmed hearts as some netizens wished to be in the lady's shoes.

Social media reactions

@yeboahdapaahhenry said:

"They will all congratulate you but go there to dupe men not realizing they can make something big from there. Ah well."

@obaayaatracy0 wrote:

"At the end u re happy and that’s what matters congratulations dear."

@afiyahbirdie1 stated:

"Not Me running to download the site."

@ya_yra30 said:

"Happiness is what matters at the end. Age, Race and Culture differences don’t matter at all, LOVE &LIGHT."

@monaya399 stated:

"At the end you are happy and that’s what matters. Congratulations. May God bless your marriage."

@mimiwealth07 said:

"Omo I downloaded the app before but people there was unserious and asking for rubbish so I later deleted it Eyaa but am happy for you."

@alvin_aj12 wrote:

"Eei so you take my client from me? Ebi so we dey work ? Something weh we all dey chop from you go carry am come home."

Lady finally meets oyinbo lover after 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady simply identified as Kemisola has finally met an Oyinbo man she has been dating online for 6 months.

The excited lady took to TikTok to share a video from her first physical meeting with the man. She captured how she arrived at the Nigerian airport with a female friend and finally boarded the aeroplane.

The lady also flaunted her passport in the course of the clip. Another scene showed her and the man in bed as he avoided the camera's capture while she did a velfie. No information was given about the country she flew to. Responding to netizens, she said they met on a dating app.

