A Nigerian lady was so overwhelmed with emotions after a content creator on TikTok surprised her with cash

In a heartwarming video making the rounds online, the kind man gifted her the sum of N100,000

Reacting to the man's unexpected action, the lady screamed and chased after him but his pace was too fast for her

A kind content creator, @theflowerboy1 on TikTok, recently surprised some random Nigerians with N100,000 cash on the road.

A video showed the kind man walking up to random people and asking them to mention their desires.

Man gifts lady N100k Photo Credit: @realflowerboy1/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, one of the videos which warmed the hearts of people was that of a young lady who went 'gaga' after receiving the N100k from the content creator.

She was asked what she desired, and she mentioned N50,000. Fortunately, the man handed her N100k cash and immediately ran away.

Shocked by his act, she chased after him but couldn't meet up because he ran too fast for her.

Social media reactions

@agunyaisandra said:

"It's the way the first girl was running after him. God bless you."

@empreelonimi wrote:

"The first lady and d last one got me so emotional nah cloth dey cover us oo people re going through a whole lot."

@mbablessingchiegeonu1 commented:

"Nna if am going to leave 10 years on this earth may God remove 2 years and add in yours so that many more soul will smile only."

@soniagabriel6911 said:

"Me that have been having sleepless nights because of school fees and my house rent I pray God bless me this way abeg and God bless u for your work."

@xsolidboy stated:

"Seriously you are so kind, may Allah continue bless you and continue increase your income nonstopable."

@splendour042 added:

"Happiness and progress would never depart from you and also all the good things you have been doing shall never reverse as bad to you. Amen."

Watch the video below:

Kind man surprises stranger with N15,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a sweet video making rounds online has shown the moment an elderly man was surprised by a stranger on the road.

The elderly man sat at one corner looking really sad and a kind man approached him to know what the problem was. After being asked, the elderly man opened up about his condition. He said he's currently homeless and just needs N15,000 to travel home and be with his family.

According to him, he hasn't seen his family in a while and nothing will make him more happy than being with them again. In an emotional video, the kind man offered him the N15,000 and asked him to proceed to see his family in Benue. On hearing the good news, the homeless man got so emotional, jumped up, screamed and even danced in happiness.

Source: Legit.ng