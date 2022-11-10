A Nigerian man who just got married has warned his friends to henceforth not call him anytime it is pass 7pm

In an interesting TikTok video posted by Lumigold Alaga, the young man sounded very serious and he attracted laughter from the audience

The video has gone viral on TikTok and other social platforms where it has attracted mixed reactions from netizens

A video has shown a newly wedded man warning his friends not to call him on phone when it is pass 7pm.

The man identified as Akin made the warning publicly during what appears to be a vote of thanks at his wedding.

Akin and his wife just got wedded. Photo credit: TikTok/@lumigoldalaga07.

Source: UGC

Clutching his amiable wife by his left hand and the microphone on the other, Mr Akin sent out the warning note in a very funny manner.

Akin's declaration attracts laughter from the audience and social media

His announcement attracted huge uproar among the audience as everyone laughed including his wife.

The video was posted on Tiktok by Lumigold Alaga, but it has gained traction and gone viral on other social media platforms.

It has garnered 15k likes, over 138 comments and more than 172 shares on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Golden Touch salon said:

"Baba dey use style inform him sidechicks."

@Medical Approach said:

"As a doctor, if I say this on my wedding day, my consultant will be waiting for me in the morning review."

@Ashantybabe19 reacted:

"Congratulations darling, na today this single life pain me pass."

@Temmy Precious317 said:

"I just dey laugh like mumu."

@Fordculture said:

"I love the wife dress, it is so beautiful."

@rukayaalaba reacted:

"Congratulations! May Allimight Allah bless your new home."

@ATB said:

"I can't wait to get married."

@ItsSinmi reacted:

"Did you guys hear? He said 7PM ooo! She so beautiful wow."

@Handbag Designer said:

"They are so beautiful. I’m obsessed."

Source: Legit.ng