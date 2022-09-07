A young lady travelled out of Nigeria to have her first physical meet-up with her Oyinbo lover and showed it off on social media

According to the lady, she met the man on an international dating app and they have been dating for the past 6 months

A scene from their loved-up first meeting showed them in bed as the apparently shy man tried to avoid the camera

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Kemisola has finally met an Oyinbo man she has been dating online for 6 months.

The excited lady took to TikTok to share a video from her first physical meeting with the man.

She said they met on an international dating app. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kemz.o

Source: UGC

She captured how she arrived at the Nigerian airport with a female friend and finally boarded the aeroplane.

The lady also flaunted her passport in the course of the clip. Another scene showed her and the man in bed as he avoided the camera's capture while she did a velfie.

No information was given about the country she flew to. Responding to netizens, she said they met on a dating app.

"For the people asking which app we use…We met on internationalcupid."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Blesso said:

"Please if he have another brother that is single looking for a girlfriend I am available I thank you."

Zinnie Zinnie said:

"Nice! Enjoy. Na God do am for you. Tell him i said he looks like Phil Collins."

Anita Awa said:

"Na wish app wuna di use abe e be different from mind anyways congratulations dr."

Momoh Joy said:

"Kemiiii report to the diary sectionin btw congrats dear."

Pinky Juliet ❤️ said:

"Abeg where ona take Dey see boyfriend??. Am asking for a sister."

emix said:

"Mine has ended today bcz of tiktok trends am bck on streets but life has to move on."

Source: Legit.ng