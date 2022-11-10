A Nigerian trader identified as Wasiu Oduwole, has revealed how an Ogun state monarch blinded him

Wasiu accused the traditional ruler, Oba Nureni Oduwaye, of kicking him in the eyes over a false accusation

Wasiu said the sad incident happened after he was called by a hotel owner in Sagamu to prepare fish pepper soup

A trader, Wasiu Oduwole, has recounted how a traditional ruler in Ogun state, Oba Nureni Oduwaye, accused him of dancing with his wife.

Wasiu, a food vendor, said the traditional ruler made the wild allegation against him at an event, and also kicked him in the eye.

According to Wasiu, it happened when he was called by the owner of a hotel in Sagamu to prepare fish pepper soup for a birthday celebration.

During the celebration, the monarch approached him and accused him of dancing with his queen. Eyewitnesses advised him to go and beg the monarch and he obliged, but while trying to prostrate to beg, the monarch kicked his left eye which immediately came out of its socket.

"He was accusing me of dancing with his wife which was very wrong. I wasn't dancing with his wife at all. I don't even know his wife at all. The shoe was an Italian shoe. That's what he used to kick me. Now they said that the eyes has been blind. I don't even know that he was Kabiyesi because he doesn't dress like one", Wasiu told PUNCH.

Social media reactions

Makaiva Sunday said:

"These are the characters of those who got the thrones through backdoors. The throne is such a sacred and busy seat that should humble any human."

Steven Upie wrote:

"Any girl were dey for party na for everybody oh, if u no want anybody to dance with ur woman for party, no come with her pls, if na my area, na 2by2 them go use end am for there."

Rang Jocelyn commented:

"Why allow your wife dance in an occasion? You are this jealous yet you allowed your wife to mingle? Too bad. I don't expect a monarch to behave this way. Please don't ruin this young man's future, he doesn't deserve this wickedness. If God can forgive, who is man not to?"

Atuegbunam Shedrach added:

"But what is his business with the woman dancing.u went there to prepare fish and U started admiring women dancing."

Honourable Akinola reacted:

"Either he dance with olori or not, is that the reason why he ( the king )removed his eyes? Some of u saying rubbish about him not facing his job. May someone remove ur own eyes either u are right or wrong."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wasiu Oduwole petty trader from Ikenne, in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, is currently hospitalised with one of his eyes blinded.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Wasiu was kicked in the eye by Nureni Oduwaye, a traditional monarch from the same community.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident between the two transpired at the Moore Blessing Hotel, Ikenne-Sagamu, when the monarch attacked Wasiu for allegedly dancing with his queen.

