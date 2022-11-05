Global site navigation

“That’s Why You Refused to Marry, Your Mates Already Have Children”: Mum Tackles Son in Leaked WhatsApp Chat
Family & Relationships

“That’s Why You Refused to Marry, Your Mates Already Have Children”: Mum Tackles Son in Leaked WhatsApp Chat

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young Nigerian man shared what his mother told him when he shared a photo of the food he cooked
  • Reacting to the photo of the perfect meal, the mother wondered if his cooking skill is the reason why he is yet to marry
  • Reminding him that his mates' children are in secondary school, many blamed him for the criticism he received

A young man with the Twitter handle @YorubaBoy_ has shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp chats he had with his mother.

What started out as a harmless conversation between a mother and son took another turn. The man started the message by showing his mother the food he claimed he made for breakfast.

Marriage worries in Africa/a mother wondered why son was unmarried.
People said he should not have chatted his mother up on WhatsApp. Photo source: TikTok/@YorubaBoy
Source: UGC

Mother tackled son over marriage

After sending her the photo of the meal , the woman went straight to asking if that is the reason why he is yet to marry.

She added:

"Your mates already have children in secondary school, continue Mr Chef the bachelor."

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 26,000 likes with more than 800 quoted tweets.

Below are some of the reactions:

@queenkayzee said:

"Naija moms and agenda. If your message had said, 'Mom, this cooking thing is not easy. I burnt my noodles last night'. She would have replied, "The time you're using to burn noodles, your mates are using it to attend PTA meetings'."

@Choreezy09 said:

"Mr Chef the bachelor, momcy no get chill."

@drketchy said:

"At the point you texted "mom" and she replied with "yes", u should have just said "how are you?" Or anything else. Cos that was a clear indication she wasn't in the mood for nonsense. Same with when u are with her in person and u call her and u get "a look"-just pivot."

@_misterdavid said:

"This is not a counter attack, it was preplanned and launched at full speed."

@Ebere_nna said:

"Yanga dey sleep, trouble go wake am."

Single lady with no child searched for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman with the Twitter handle, @VanessaFungamw2, went on the social media platform to declare open her search for a husband.

The 42-years-old woman said that she is a teacher by profession. She attached a photo of herself in a gown to the Twitter post.

Many people took to her comment section, asking the woman to list the things she looks forward to having in a man.

