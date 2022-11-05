A young Nigerian man shared what his mother told him when he shared a photo of the food he cooked

Reacting to the photo of the perfect meal, the mother wondered if his cooking skill is the reason why he is yet to marry

Reminding him that his mates' children are in secondary school, many blamed him for the criticism he received

A young man with the Twitter handle @YorubaBoy_ has shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp chats he had with his mother.

What started out as a harmless conversation between a mother and son took another turn. The man started the message by showing his mother the food he claimed he made for breakfast.

People said he should not have chatted his mother up on WhatsApp. Photo source: TikTok/@YorubaBoy

Mother tackled son over marriage

After sending her the photo of the meal , the woman went straight to asking if that is the reason why he is yet to marry.

She added:

"Your mates already have children in secondary school, continue Mr Chef the bachelor."

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 26,000 likes with more than 800 quoted tweets.

@queenkayzee said:

"Naija moms and agenda. If your message had said, 'Mom, this cooking thing is not easy. I burnt my noodles last night'. She would have replied, "The time you're using to burn noodles, your mates are using it to attend PTA meetings'."

@Choreezy09 said:

"Mr Chef the bachelor, momcy no get chill."

@drketchy said:

"At the point you texted "mom" and she replied with "yes", u should have just said "how are you?" Or anything else. Cos that was a clear indication she wasn't in the mood for nonsense. Same with when u are with her in person and u call her and u get "a look"-just pivot."

@_misterdavid said:

"This is not a counter attack, it was preplanned and launched at full speed."

@Ebere_nna said:

"Yanga dey sleep, trouble go wake am."

