An interesting old woman who has real football skills has shown it off in a viral video posted on TikTok

The clip was posted by The Big Shark and it captures the old woman in wrapper jogging the ball with amazing dexterity

TikTokers have stormed the comment section of the video to praise the woman with some saying her talent got wasted

TikTokers are reacting to the video of an old who has impressive football skills.

In the short but interesting video posted by The Big Shark, the woman was shown displaying her heartwarming talent in the round leather game.

The football skills displayed by the woman has wowed a lot of people. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigshark028.

She was in a flowing wrapper, but that didn't stop her from jogging the ball like a professional.

The woman picked up the ball and lifted it with her fast leg and then held it up for several ministers.

She did not allow it to fall to the ground as she kept jogging beautifully to the admiration of all that have seen the video.

Before she let go of the ball, she lifted it high in the air and allowed it to bounce on her waist. The video has amazed a lot of people who said the woman's talented has been allowed to waist.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Dhalax said:

"This should be viral. I will come back and rewatch whenever someone likes this comment."

@khingsolingo6670 commented:

"Abeg like so dat I will later show my mom."

@ADEWIRE said:

"See her she his doing exercises and some of them dey house cross leg."

@user7896732561458 reacted:

"Okocha's mother."

@F O D said:

"Mama should be entertaining fans at stadiums."

@Kinos reacted:

"So many born with talents but our wicked government kill dreams."

@Ggo_paramaster reacted:

"Ready to play next under 77 woman's world cup."

@adewoleeasydollar said:

"Nigeria government don spoil many people talent."

Source: Legit.ng