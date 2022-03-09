A lady has been seen displaying an amazing football talent and many people have described her as a talent that is just wasting

The lady who was seen wearing a skirt picked up the football and started nodding it in an amazing way only akin to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The video has set tongues wagging online with many saying the lady may have missed her footballing calling if she is doing another thing

An amazing football talent has been sighted in the street displaying what many said they have never seen before.

The lady in question was seen putting on a skirt and a pink top, but she was showing off a lot of skills with a football.

She sat down and handled the ball like a pro. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Nodes football like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Many people have described the lady as not just having a normal talent, but that her talent is only comparable to those of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a viral video sighted online, the lady held the ball on her head for several minutes without losing control of it or standing up. She was sitting down and then when she stood up, she brought down the ball to her feet, juggling beautifully.

Watch the video below:

Football lovers react

Many people who love football and who have seen the video cannot get enough of it. After the video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija, it got thousands of views and several comments. Here are a few of the reactions to the amazing video:

@231skydeking_offical reacted:

"She can do this pass 95 percent of the nigga that will comment under this post."

@_bloodtonic commented:

"This one better pass all man United players now."

@e.ll.ae said:

"The temptation to write “what a man can do” but I no get energy for dragging."

@iam.lynda__ said:

"Wow this is beautiful to watch."

