A secondary school female student has got many people praising her beauty after she danced in a viral video

Without seeming to make too much effort, the lady moved her body and and hands graciously while sitting

TikTokers said that would really love how performance would be if she were standing and demonstrating the same level of energy

A short video of a student in trousers and white short and tie dancing has got many people telling her how very beautiful she is.

In the clip, the lady placed a phone on her thigh as she used a hand to mimic the drumming beats playing out of the device.

As she was moving her upper body while, a male student behind her had his hand on his chin as he watched her performance. Other students were also around her.

Many people who reacted to her video wondered how brilliant her performance would have been if she were on her feet.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with over 400,000 likes.

loba0027 said:

"Stand up first please."

Maixh said:

"You are sitting on your talent... please stand up."

Kwanelegasa_ said:

"Piano producers you need to be stopped."

pacesetter Tv said:

"This girl must be a South African. Na dem dey get all this kind vibe."

Yvngthugger## said:

"Later u go hear say dis one still dey secondary school."

user4480614984288 said:

"I don't know much about south Africans but after listening to this sound I'm pretty much sure you are from South Africa I love south Africans."

user451730837261 said:

"This cant be a school girl, she is more of a celebrity. otherwise i wanna go back to school jst to meet her."

