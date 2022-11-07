A beautiful little black girl with rare and unique blue eyes has stunned many people on popular app, TikTok

In a video, she sat in front of a television screen to watch children like her with rare blue eyes

The young girl was so excited to see her mates with blue eyes and her reaction warmed many hearts

A little girl with blue eyes has become a topic of discussion after her video surfaced on TikTok.

Comments and likes on the post have been increasing in their numbers as netizens gush over the little girl's beauty.

Little girl with blue eyes Photo Credit: @tusaiweya/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video showed the moment the little girl watched television for the first time to see kids like her with unique blue eyes.

After spotting the kids, she burst into laughter and rolled on the bed with so much joy in her heart. Netizens were pleased.

Social media reactions

@._lvindr asked:

"What happened to the place around her mouth? Did she get hurt?"

@aissata2.02 said:

"The third photo kinda looks like her and she’s very beautiful she should never let bullies bring her down bc she is unique."

@purple5_heart0 commented:

"I would pay to have those beautiful eyes if only she knew how we use filters to have those eye's."

@raymie_thebosschick stated:

"Am living this comment here so if someone like it l come watch it again, l love seeing you putting smiles in their faces be blessed."

@wellwatered90 reacted:

"You did well. this will boost her confidence. honestly I love her eyes. I have one around where i live."

@aliciadee14 said:

"She must know if she has blue eyes she is so cute. Me l wish to have blue eyes because people who have blue eyes are do beautiful to me."

Watch the video below:

Mum shares photo of daughter with blue eyes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos of a beautiful little Nigerian girl with blue eyes have stunned many people on social media. The adorable photos were shared on Facebook by the proud mother of the little girl named Chioma. Rejoice Uchechi, a young mother, revealed that her daughter was born with blue eyes, and people found it so interesting.

She referred to her daughter as a 'princess' while showing off her rare gift. When Legit.ng contacted the beautiful mother, she revealed that she was initially scared when she gave birth to her daughter and noticed her blue eyes. However, her fears were eliminated after visiting a hospital, which affirmed that the little girl's eyes are natural.

"I am so happy cause she is a precious gift from God was very scared, and we took her to the hospital, where they confirmed her eyes were natural, she said."

