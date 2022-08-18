A Nigerian mother identified as Rejoice Uche has shared adorable photos of her daughter, who has blue eyes

Sharing the photos on Facebook, the proud mother gushed over her beautiful baby girl, referring to her as a 'princess'

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the blue-eyed little girl, with several people praising her beauty

Photos of a beautiful little Nigerian girl with blue eyes have stunned many people on social media.

The adorable photos were shared on Facebook by the proud mother of the little girl named Chioma.

Rejoice Uchechi, a young mother, revealed that her daughter was born with blue eyes, and people found it so interesting. She referred to her daughter as a 'princess' while showing off her rare gift.

Mum shows off daughter with blue eyes Photo Credit: Rejoice Uche

In her words:

"The most lovable and adorable star on this planet, my pride, my one and only daughter, the most beautiful girl on earth! You are a celebrity. I am proud to be your mum, God has blessed me with you, and I will always do anything in my power to give you the best. Mummy loves you so much."

When Legit.ng contacted the beautiful mother, she revealed that she was initially scared when she gave birth to her daughter and noticed her blue eyes.

However, her fears were eliminated after visiting a hospital, which affirmed that the little girl's eyes are natural.

"I am so happy cause she is a precious gift from God was very scared, and we took her to the hospital, where they confirmed her eyes were natural, she said."

Social media users hail blue-eyed princess

Daniel Izuchukwu said:

"Proud of my beautiful daughter."

Sophia Daniels wrote:

"Wow, she is blessed."

Aaran Wade remarked:

"The photos are so beautiful."

Ifeoma Chibuike noted:

"So beautiful!"

Ijeoma Nwadinma added:

"Adorable baby. I love her eyes so much, and the fact that it is natural just makes me fall more in love. May God protect her."

