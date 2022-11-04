A mother recently shared a hilarious video after testing out a viral speculation on her little daughter

The young mum said she was informed that toddlers are usually very careful when given eggs to hold

In a video shared on Instagram, the mother tested it out on her daughter and the video stunned people

A video making the rounds online has captured the hilarious moment a mother gave her daughter an egg.

The mother heard that toddlers get really careful when given eggs and she decided to try it out on her toddler.

Mum gives little daughter an egg Photo Credit: @jaylaninor_/TikTok

In a funny clip, the mother gave her daughter the egg and the girl held the egg firmly.

However, at one point, the mother decided to distract the little girl by making sounds. Immediately after she did that, the sound of a crack was heard and some netizens claimed it was the egg that got cracked.

The mum shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"So they say when you give a toddler and egg, they know to be careful with it."

Social media reactions

Ayamie_marie said:

"Lol knowing my daughter she would look at it and then throw it down lol."

Ric7308 stated:

"She's an adorable little Angel. Love her. GOD BLESS YOU."

Smica8468 said:

"She also knows to be careful with herself beautiful."

Jerremieee said:

"She almost disappointed you. Not everything be tested on social media."

Sterline_lee commented:

"I did this with both of my girls and they did not break the egg either!"

Coreythomas537 stated:

"I mean I get it right she didn’t break it."

Juanhitls reacted:

"Babies aren't careful with anything they just do it whatevers most comfortable."

Preciousjewell1st added:

"Did she crack it there wasn’t any leakage or bits on the floor lol."

Crunchyfootspiritualist remarked:

"Looking for the salmonella comments from the Karens of the internet. Good job. I didn’t see one."

Watch the video below:

