An adorable little girl put on a lab coat and copied the mannerisms of a doctor and attended to her mother

In a heartwarming TikTok video posted Friday November 4, the cute girl named Harmony also carried a first aide box to match

The video has sparked positive reactions on the platform as a lot of people said the girl succeeded in making their day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok users have fallen in love with an adorable little girl who put on a lab coat and acted as a doctor to treat her mother.

In the short video posted by Harmony's World on Friday, November 4, the beautiful girl whose name is Harmony was also carrying a first aide box.

The little harmony has impressed a lot of TikTok users with her mannerism. Photo credit: TikTok/@thehannafamily_.

Source: UGC

On her lab coat was clearly written, 'Dr Harmony' and she proudly attended to her mother who was lying down on a bed.

What endeared the little girl to her TikTok audience is her way of talking. Dr Harmony talked with the same mannerism as medical doctors.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video has sparked positive reactions on the platform. At the moment, the video has garnered close to 6,000 likes and more 117 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@22 reacted:

"She said the phone works both ways girl."

@Janine St Claire said:

"We need to talk to Hansel about his work ethic. Sis is working hard and hes sleep on the job."

@everysevendays reacted:

"I wonder if my primary care doctor likes broccoli."

@britoue said:

"I need a job like Hansel just sleep and get paid."

@Mac-attack reacted:

"Where is the little baby in the crib who asked for milk & her dad when she woke up in the mornings? Wow! Time is flying."

@Nytray comented:

"Wow, I need to make an appointment to see Dr Harmony she gives her patients chicken soup. She’s always looking out for the best of others."

@Queen Cindy reacted:

"I am in love with this doctor."

@Shann Events commented:

"So sweet."

@s_momoh remarked:

"My future doctor."

6-months-old baby walks in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reporte that a little boy surprised his mother after he started walking at the age of 6 months.

The mum got hold of her son's toy and insisted that he must walk to her and take it.

The boy surprised everyone when he stood up and walked straight to his mother for his toy.

Source: Legit.ng