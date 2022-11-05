A Nigerian lady has put a big smile on a young man's face as she complimented and gifted him N1,000

The lady told him via a note that he should use the money to get soft drink for himself as a relief from the sun

Many who reacted to the video of the kindness said the young man was surprised that a lady gave him money

A young Nigerian lady, @cutieee_flawless, who creates TikTok content around giving strangers notes to inspire their day has made a very interesting clip.

In the video, after handing notes to two ladies and giving them N1,000 each to get themselves drinks, she approached a young man.

Lady gave stranger N1,000

She gave him a note that read:

"You're too handsome to be under this hot sun. Take N1k and buy yourself soft drink."

When the man got the note, he turned, smiled and stopped. The lady went to him and gave him the money. He just could not believe what happened to him. His facial expression said it all.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with more than 1,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mr Anonymous said:

"d last guy. omo money fr bet9ja don sure."

hikhik yunabestfriend said:

"why this kind people no dey reach my side."

Nk baby said:

"God bless you for putting smile on their face."

sunday omozuafo said:

"this is how it should be... puting smiles on people's face.. on like thos other oloriburuku dat are putting people's lives at risk in d name of prank."

Honestvicky011 said:

"The guy nor believe he eye."

Holavik said:

"Little things that matter not the money but genuiness."

