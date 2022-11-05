A Nigerian man made the day of an old woman in the market as he set up chairs and a table and invited her on a date

Many people persuaded the woman to follow the young man to the dinning table and have a good treat

Among those who reacted to the man's video were TikTokers who praised him for showing the stranger much love

A young Nigerian man, @brytiwundu, who always creates good TikTok content, has made a video where he made a market woman feel so special.

In the clip, the man surprised people when he started arranging a table and two chairs. After he was done, he placed a fine cloth on the table and two cups.

The old woman smiled as she eat and drink during the date. Photo source: TikTok/@brytiwundu

Amazing public date with stranger

While he was doing that, women and passersby were watching him. He then went into the crowd and invited an old woman to join him.

He served the woman wine. It was such a perfect date amid crowd. Afterwards, he brought out plates and dished out jollof rice and chicken. They danced to music afterwards.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

BA6LUV_ said:

"If you no smile watching this, your life don spoil."

MELANIN said:

"I’m dropping this comment here so that whenever anyone likes it I’ll have to come back to watch."

Platoon winner said:

"The woman is like let me finish my food."

Uche said:

"I’m in love with this new generation ️(show love in anyway you can)."

