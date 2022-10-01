A Nigerian lady was courageous enough to walk up to a man in a bank and asked for his number after complimenting him

The young man responded well to the lady's compliment and even shook her hand as the lady said his palms are soft

Many Nigerians who reacted to the lady's video were amazed by her bravery as some said the he could be married already

A Nigerian lady who makes funny videos on TikTok has gone online to show a clip of her 'asking' a man out.

In the video, the lady approached a bank worker, telling him his is so handsome. After shaking him, she told him his hand is soft.

The lady said that she is very brave to have done so. Photo source: TikTok/@philex_cruise_vanshali

She is courageous

The man accepted the compliments that came from the lady well. After leaving the man, the lady showed the piece of paper the man wrote his number on for her.

Many people wondered what would happen if the man is already married. While some had many questions, others loved her smooth move.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

user8709139382798 said:

"I understand, e nor easy to get husband but trust me he has a fiancee."

She replied:

"I don’t want to date him."

Official- omah said:

"Ashawo doings."

Sophiat said:

"All this my Muslim brothers ehn d next thing u go see na pre wedding pictures."

She replied:

"Nope he is not a Muslim."

queen said:

"Ashawo dey ur eyes Auntie."

Ojasope said:

"Don’t you see his married what if his wife see this."

ladygaga904 said:

"I too love this gal jhoor. Ashawo doings and mission."

eniolasamuel269 said:

"I get dx kind courage too."

Source: Legit.ng