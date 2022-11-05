A young Nigerian man who has been in the UK for eight years without coming home paid his family a visit

The man's mother and family members were so joyous to see him as everybody jumped and hugged him

As soon as the man showed his mum his British passport as a citizen, the woman screamed in utmost joy

A video shared on TikTok has shown the moment a young man, @djfinzy, who has been abroad for the past eight years visited his family.

He took his time to film his arrival in Lagos. He even showed how the state looks at night. At the start of the clip, he showed that he both has Nigerian and British passport.

The young man showed his mother his British passport. Photo source: TikTok/@djfinzy

When the young man got into his family compound, he hid behind a wall. His mother could not believe it when she finally saw him, she was beyond happy.

At a point in the clip, the young man had to show his mother that he is now a British citizen. The woman screamed more when saw his foreign passport. It was such a thing of joy to watch.

See the video below:

The video has gathered tens of comments as at the time of writing this report. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Patrick David said:

"Welcome back bro nice one."

Nathalie Perez Eagle said:

"She want to make sure that you were not deported."

LeonardKaytee said:

"how do you go 8 years without your family."

Ajoke said:

"Awwww… this got me emotional, welcome back bro."

official_k3ndy said:

"beautiful... she wan confirm the passport, if they deported you I guesss."

bunmility said:

"that is good the happy feeling."

YungGold B said:

"Is this me smiling at first am feeling emotional."

PROFSAMMY said:

"God did it for you bro... so may thesame God bless and kept your home.. congratulations.."

Source: Legit.ng