A market woman has received accolades on social media over her kind gesture towards a stranger

A young man had approached her begging for assistance and the woman stretched out a helping hand without thinking twice

She offered him sweet potatoes to cook at home and even after hearing it was a prank, she didn't take back the potatoes

A beautiful Nigerian woman has gotten people emotional on social media over her kind action toward a stranger.

A young man identified as @only1dexy on TikTok had walked up to her, requesting assistance.

Market woman shows kindness Photo Credit: @only1dexy/TikTok

Source: UGC

He claimed to be broke and hungry and the woman who sells potatoes at a market offered to give him some.

She asked if he can cook and when he answered in affirmative, she brought out many and handed them over to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The stunned man revealed he was only joking and returned the potatoes but she refused to take them.

She also went ahead to reject the monetary gift that the man offered to her.

Social media reactions

@junior.....007 said:

"I tell you what...if she can't accept it today, why don't you come with your friends and buy from her like tomorrow. It will be a blessing to both."

@sujith2k3 stated:

"This mom may be poor but she is Really rich with her pure loving heart. May God bless her and her family."

@danabanana800 commented:

"She is beautiful inside and out, this really touched my heart, please go back to her and give her a gift from your heart."

@thuthu_xo:

Go and come back another day. Plz share when you go again. God bless mama n you."

@ritayeboah928 added:

"Dose what my dose to every one she keeps saying we are also some where and we will need help so she gives with out conditions."

@247nikky said:

"This really touch my heart, this woman is a mother, not every woman is a mother, may God bless your large her ma, she's just like my mum."

Watch video below:

Man gifts female beggar N100k cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beggar's kind gesture to a stranger has earned her bundles of cash from the same fellow in the space of seconds.

Nigerian comedian and content creator De General had pretended to be needy and sought help from the woman. Shabbily dressed with a black bag, the Nigerian pleaded with the woman seated by the roadside and begged for money so he could eat. The woman didn't hesitate as she handed him money from what she appeared to have realised that day.

Following her response, De General immediately went on his knees and appreciated the woman for being kind to him. While showing her his car packed some metres ahead, he revealed that he wasn't needy and that it was all a test to find a good person.

Source: Legit.ng