Following the passing away of her husband, a Nigerian widow decided to visit the second land he bought

The lady described her late husband as a caring man as she lamented his inability to enjoy what he worked for

Some netizens wondered why her husband's family allowed her access to it and she had a stunning response for them

A Nigerian woman has caused a stir online as she visited one of the lands her husband bought before he kicked the bucket.

In a TikTok video, she walked across a short fence as she watched some young men cut the bushes that have taken over the land.

She said it is the second land he bought. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tintedportableback

She lamented that her husband didn't live long enough to enjoy the fruits of his labour. The widow hailed him as a caring husband, a trait she said is hard to come by.

Some people were shocked that she was able to access the land following her husband's demise and the widow reacted by praising her late hubby's family.

According to her, she gave her mother-in-law the land document but it wasn't received.

"Thk you so much sister my late husband family are d best I gave the land document to my mother inlaw but dey didn’t collect it from me," she replied.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

alicejames815 said:

"But you go still Marry again LoL me for this life otilor if then no bring another baby from outside kill me again because i go enjoy my self aje."

Genesis said:

"Madam God will be your strength I go through your profile you make me cry, you are so much impressed me but so painful I can not buy from you.''

Abidemi said:

"Everything will now be like dreamit’s hurt when we remember someone and the person is no more it will now be like say i’m watching movie."

DoyinOfficial said:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace but ur husband family are good people dem never collect ham from you."

user8687817547056Harikybae said:

"If I will advice you if u can sell one at of it to finish dis project cos d more rain beat d blocks d more it will weak."

