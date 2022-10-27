A trending video of a beautiful little girl sweetly dancing to an Igbo song has amazed fans online

In the video shared on Instagram, the pretty little girl danced and vibed to the beat in the presence of her family members

Social media users who came across the video on Instagram showered massive praise on her for her skills

A bold and beautiful little girl has shown off her incredible dance skills to netizens.

A video making the rounds online captures the talented girl dancing energetically to the delight of her family members.

She danced to an Igbo song and whined her waist for her family. They applauded her in the clip while filming her in action.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the viral video, netizens who came across the clip praised her for her impressive dance moves.

Kleverjay said:

"The girl go strong o."

Salindra14 stated:

"Abeg they should register her in the umuada dancing group.

Gylliananthonette wrote:

"Mama Chinedu is back. Welcome back mama."

Shezjane reacted;

"I just confirmed that I’m a potato cause I can’t even raise a leg to dance and save my life."

Cruise_rapper01 noted:

"See small girl make get sense pass big girls."

Officialmodelamaka said:

"Either her mum or her sisters are atilogu dancers, you can’t tell me otherwise."

Youdeechic commented:

"Haaaa. How are those tiny legs moving faster than mine bikonu."

Adun_oyin1 added:

"The facts that she’s smiling while dancing. No be small Igbo girl."

