A little girl's school presentation on living and non-living things has made her an internet sensation

The clip showed the kid in school uniform confidently giving the talk in good English, while also gesticulating well

Social media users expressed joy over the kid's delivery as many reminisced on when they were younger like her

Netizens have showered encomiums on a little girl whose school presentation is trending on the net.

One of the kid's parents first shared the clip on TikTok as she appreciated her for always making her proud.

She presented with great confidence. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sandyz_trendx

"My star girl thanks for always making me proud I love you my princess jewel," the parent wrote.

In the clip, the girl in a school uniform gave a presentation with a microphone to her mouth on living things and non-living things.

She aided her presentation with instructional materials and gesticulated well to people's admiration.

The brilliant kid also spoke in good English.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user2550774648906 said:

"More understanding more knowledge may God continue to increase your knowledge."

Yerima Sanusi said:

"This little angel take my memories back when we are in primary six up to jss 1 , but here this small girl chai!"

Okonkwo Obianuju said:

"This is me when I was small. but I don't understand what happened now."

Oluwabukummy Adebayo said:

"Awwwwwwn.

"Brilliant kids.

"More wisdom,knowledge and understanding my love."

Groceriesshopping said:

"May God continue to increase your knowledge and understanding,His guidance and protection be on u darling aameena."

julietsunday30 said:

"Very confident and vocal too, smart baby."

Happiness said:

"Such a brilliant baby more wisdom and understanding continue making mom and dad proud."

Source: Legit.ng