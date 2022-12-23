A video of a young-looking mother sporting her daughter's clothes has got internet users gushing

The elegant woman appeared on the scene like a model as she paraded before her daughter excitedly

Social media users rated the woman's performance high as they commended the fine mother-daughter relationship

Netizens have expressed excitement over a clip showing a woman 'modelling' in her daughter's clothes.

The woman's daughter shared the clip on TikTok as they jumped on a social media trend that involves mothers rocking their daughters' clothes.

She wore her daughter's clothes. Photo Credit: TikTok/@zenith.kwinana

In the clip, the young-looking pretty woman first appeared on the scene in a dress and sandals and presented her outfit before her daughter like a model on a runaway.

Next, she rocked a pair of sneakers on fitted jean pants and used a large scarf as a blouse. The lovely lady had a wig on and spectacles to complete the awesome look.

She then posed while pretending to be a photographer taking shots. Netizens said she killed it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Tenoch whorerta said:

"Your mom is beautiful and she looked so excited."

Riley D said:

"Waiting on more Black/African/AA/Caribbean Moms to do this trend."

MissKay said:

"Love it! I want to see more African mums do this trend."

world of Kandi said:

"This trend tho who noticed that the mom's become soooooooo fine."

DKKpeglo said:

"Unpopular opinion: Maybe, mum's should start dressing like that..

"Fathers: Young man, getat..."

Zee baby said:

"I can’t even do this challenge cause my mom has better style than me."

Jesudunke said:

"I actually wanna do this trend so bad but I have a strict mom."

