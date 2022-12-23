"Your Mum is Beautiful": Woman Wears Her Daughter's Clothes, Walks Like a Model in Them, Cute Video Trends
- A video of a young-looking mother sporting her daughter's clothes has got internet users gushing
- The elegant woman appeared on the scene like a model as she paraded before her daughter excitedly
- Social media users rated the woman's performance high as they commended the fine mother-daughter relationship
Netizens have expressed excitement over a clip showing a woman 'modelling' in her daughter's clothes.
The woman's daughter shared the clip on TikTok as they jumped on a social media trend that involves mothers rocking their daughters' clothes.
In the clip, the young-looking pretty woman first appeared on the scene in a dress and sandals and presented her outfit before her daughter like a model on a runaway.
Next, she rocked a pair of sneakers on fitted jean pants and used a large scarf as a blouse. The lovely lady had a wig on and spectacles to complete the awesome look.
She then posed while pretending to be a photographer taking shots. Netizens said she killed it.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
Tenoch whorerta said:
"Your mom is beautiful and she looked so excited."
Riley D said:
"Waiting on more Black/African/AA/Caribbean Moms to do this trend."
MissKay said:
"Love it! I want to see more African mums do this trend."
world of Kandi said:
"This trend tho who noticed that the mom's become soooooooo fine."
DKKpeglo said:
"Unpopular opinion: Maybe, mum's should start dressing like that..
"Fathers: Young man, getat..."
Zee baby said:
"I can’t even do this challenge cause my mom has better style than me."
Jesudunke said:
"I actually wanna do this trend so bad but I have a strict mom."
