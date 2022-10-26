An interesting video showing how a talented little boy used his head to dance in happiness has gone viral on TikTok

The boy got many praising him because of his powerful head moves which appeared unique to him alone

Tiktokers rushed to the comment section of the video to shower plenty of praises and admiration on the boy

A lot of reactions have trailed a video of a little boy dancing nicely with his head.

In the video shared on TikTok by @willardmagarasadza, the boy danced gently to the loud music shaking his head with much happiness.

The little kid stunned a lot of people with his dance moves. Photo credit: TikTok/@willardmagarasadza.

His kind of dance appears very unique to him because he danced with his eyes closed.

He barely made much use of his entire body as only his head dished the higher action in the interesting clip.

He appeared very happy as he moved his head up and down and swinging it side ways in line with the the music.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Obviously, the boy's happiness has become infections as it quickly resonated with a lot of TikTok users who took to the comment section to share their thoughts. See some of the reactions below:

@user7842304554946 said:

"When music touch your soul."

@Jah says:

"Accept us to download it."

@Fatima Sardinha Fran said:

"He is in deep thought."

@ZANDIE MGUNI reacted:

"He feel the beat inside."

@user5907953040519 reeacted:

"Nice baby boy."

@millygamu said:

"I found myself smiling."

@sphiwe chipokore said:

"Woooow this one na old man. I love him."

@suzie vidot commented:

"He has music in his body, little cutie."

@bertilperkins reacted:

"Go on kid. Do your stuff."

@tendaigandi commented

"Awwww. Sweet. Smile keeper."

@vockie said:

"Wow, handsome boy."

@tawombajchinembir

"When the note hit the nerve."

