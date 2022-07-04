A short clip of a primary school boy dancing for a girl so as to impress her has stirred massive social media reactions

In the impressive clip, the young boy who was in his school uniform tried to use dance to make the girl happy

In reaction, the young girl just stared and smiled in admiration but failed to reply the boy's highly impressive moves

An impressive video of a young school boy dancing to make a girl happy has caught social media attention.

In the short clip shared on Instagram by @ugadance_kids_africa, the boy stood before the girl and displayed nice dance skills.

The young boy danced to impress the girl. Photo credit: @ugadance_kids_africa.

Source: Instagram

Obviously, the boy was out to impress the girl and curry her admiration as has been observed by social media users who has seen the video.

The girl who was also in her uniform was obviously impressed as she smiled all through the video, but her reply to the boy's dance is not known.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has stirred hilarious reactions on Instagram and has garnered more than 370k likes from dance lovers.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@otvibez said:

"This is going to be a love meme love it."

@smilerosefaith said:

"That’s a… I want to be your boyfriend dance."

@ahdyn_uk said:

"It’s the moment that he moves super close to her."

@da.rlene2358 said:

"Soo cute, what talent!!! Loved it."

@prepperprincezz said:

"These kids have no idea how cool they are! Incredible kids!"

@funsassysavage466 said:

"Already trying to impress the ladies, we know he true Nigerian lol."

@raindownfromheaven said:

"I’d be interested to see her answer."

@ahdyn_uk said:

"@potus Uganda inspiring the nation through dance and love, in the hope of making Uganda a better place, never give up trying."

Nigerian mum uses dance to distract attention at wedding

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum took wedding dance to another level when she used nice moves to distract the attention of wedding guests.

Many young ladies at the reception watched and admired her impressive moves as she danced.

Even the cameraman had to focus more closely on her as she dished out her modern dance moves in the video which later went viral.

Source: Legit.ng