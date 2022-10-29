A Nigerian man has shared a short video of what happened in his class one early morning at Caleb University

The young undergraduate was surprised to see his lecturer dancing to a cartoon song screening on their projector

Many Nigerians who reacted to the clip wondered what course the lecturer could be teaching them

A Nigerian man, @shanzdgoat, who claimed to be student of Caleb University in Nigeria has shared a very hilarious video on TikTok.

He said after waking up for an early morning class, he was surprised to see their lecturer dancing as a cartoon played on the projector.

People wondered if they were watching popular Baby Shark cartoon. Photo source: TikTok/@shanzdgoat

Source: UGC

Students look at lecturer amazed

In the clip, a female lecturer could be seen in the front dancing as if it was an aerobics session as the whole class was on their feet.

Words layered on the video read:

"Imagine waking up early for a class only to see this."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 8,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Judith Osaruyimwen said:

"What's all these jackie."

ashipaeniola said:

"Pls dance well oo so she go give una A."

Caleb_Whyte said:

"It's Rich kids dance."

Nitahh said:

"it's the way all my 300 level friends in Caleb sent this to Mee."

Ennie wondered:

"What is the meaning of this."

Shodi’s Candle said:

"Y’all dance baby shark in Caleb university?"

Emike switbites and shoppe Caf said:

"Somebody said it's my head, my shoulder, my knee..... My toes. They all belong to Jesus."

dorcasaremu852 said:

"Abeg under which course this one dey abi na early morning exercise (brain booster)."

Prince said:

"Ehhhh una Don even get the Chinese teacher chimoooo, which way naa."

Source: Legit.ng