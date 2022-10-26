An okada rider has lamented bitterly online after his girlfriend cheated on him despite his efforts towards their relationship

The sad man in a trending video revealed that he had been giving the lady N1,000 daily since two years ago

After watching the viral clip on TikTok, social media users sympathized with the young man while recounting their experiences

An okada rider has been shattered after finding out about the cheating escapades of his girlfriend.

Despite being a bike rider, the young man said he had been putting effort to make his relationship work.

He also disclosed that he was giving the young girl the sum of N1,000 daily for her upkeep.

Sadly, he discovered that his girlfriend was seeing someone else and this shattered his heart to pieces. He didn't believe he would be cheated on after all his efforts.

"I was giving this girl N1,000 every day since 2019. The girl still cheat", he lamented.

Netizens console bike rider

@olivia6830247 stated:

"Now imagine say na ajor u play with dat money from 2019 till now, u self for don b semi rich kid."

@showdadddy wrote:

"If to say e keep the money, he should be having approximately 1.4million."

@segunbenson40 reacted:

"At least him too go don chop the girl many times since that year,it's trade by Barter."

@pelyzon commented:

"The total amount He give the girl from 2019 to 2022 should be 730k some girls are evil I swear."

@tobig014 said:

"I don’t understand why a girl won’t like you and keep collecting money from you. Wic kind demon Dey possess them self."

@orexpart wrote:

"At time monthly salary is better than daily money,may be you should try monthly method."

@segunbenson40 added:

"Me too that's what I always do,once I have new side chick,I will just place her on daily feeding allowance and once I chop her few times,I varmos."

Man weeps in WhatsApp voicenote after finding out girlfriend cheated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man could not hold back his tears after finding out that his girlfriend already did introduction to another man.

The young man in a voice note making rounds online, shared his sad ordeal while noting that he had no idea about her cheating escapades. A video showed him crying profusely after losing his girlfriend to another man.

According to him, he thought they were still together in a relationship, not knowing that she has already planned to tie the knot with another man. Reacting to the sad situation, netizens consoled the young man while advising him to focus on making his life better.

