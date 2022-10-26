A fun World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE match between a mum and her little son has attracted the attention of many TikTok users

In the interesting clip, Mageliza shared how she wrestled with her son on the bed, trying to subdue him with soft strength

After the three counts, the boy was able to release his leg, softly kicking his mother off just after the bell rang

A young mother has engaged her little son in a fun-filled WWE match that took place on their bed.

A TikTok video posted by @mageli01 showed how both mother and child tried to subdue each other in the ring.

The mum threw her son on the bed during the fun WWE match. Photo credit: TikTok/@mageli01.

The mum energetically threw her hat into the ring, but the boy also refused to back down.

Mum beats son in fun WWE wrestling

She lifted him up and slammed him gently on the soft bed and held his leg up in a move to be sure he has yielded.

But just after the WWE bell rang, the boy kicked off his mother, a little after the count of three.

The beautiful mum went on to celebrate her wrestling victory. The video has got a lot of engagement with over 28k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Twaambo said:

"I’ve never considered being a step dad but this boy has changed my mind. He needs help in these fights."

@Francis Wilberfor891 commented:

"Mum of the year, your son will always want to be with you."

@dave.vansilos said:

"I'm worried about the reports that will be coming from Crèche."

Tizza commented:

"Didn't they say 'do not practice this at home?'"

@OduoryKevo reacted:

"This is why I love to have a child and mostly with her mom my wife so help me God."

@Mohenzy said:

"No way we have to call for rematch this time his coming back strong."

@user976728642510 commented:

"What a match."

Nigerian man uses long rope to restrain his baby boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian dad got frustrated when he was asked to babysit his little son.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the kid clearly gave the man a lot of headaches.

In other to rest his head, the man therefore used a rope to restrain the boy from going anywhere. He fastened the rope on the boy's waist and then tied him to a little chair.

The video got many people on the internet laughing out loud after it went seriously viral.

Source: Legit.ng