Global site navigation

Local editions

"Don't Try This At Home": Tactical Mum Practices WWE Wrestling With Her Son, Slams Him on Bed in Viral Video
Family & Relationships

"Don't Try This At Home": Tactical Mum Practices WWE Wrestling With Her Son, Slams Him on Bed in Viral Video

by  Israel Usulor
  • A fun World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE match between a mum and her little son has attracted the attention of many TikTok users
  • In the interesting clip, Mageliza shared how she wrestled with her son on the bed, trying to subdue him with soft strength
  • After the three counts, the boy was able to release his leg, softly kicking his mother off just after the bell rang

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A young mother has engaged her little son in a fun-filled WWE match that took place on their bed.

A TikTok video posted by @mageli01 showed how both mother and child tried to subdue each other in the ring.

Photos of a mum wrestling with her son in fun WWE match.
The mum threw her son on the bed during the fun WWE match. Photo credit: TikTok/@mageli01.
Source: UGC

The mum energetically threw her hat into the ring, but the boy also refused to back down.

Mum beats son in fun WWE wrestling

Read also

"This girl is a vibe": Baby who wants to become a nurse threatens to 'chook' mum injection, video goes viral

She lifted him up and slammed him gently on the soft bed and held his leg up in a move to be sure he has yielded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

But just after the WWE bell rang, the boy kicked off his mother, a little after the count of three.

The beautiful mum went on to celebrate her wrestling victory. The video has got a lot of engagement with over 28k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Twaambo said:

"I’ve never considered being a step dad but this boy has changed my mind. He needs help in these fights."

@Francis Wilberfor891 commented:

"Mum of the year, your son will always want to be with you."

@dave.vansilos said:

"I'm worried about the reports that will be coming from Crèche."

Read also

Gallant little boy salutes soldier mum in video as she gets promoted, netizens applaud him

Tizza commented:

"Didn't they say 'do not practice this at home?'"

@OduoryKevo reacted:

"This is why I love to have a child and mostly with her mom my wife so help me God."

@Mohenzy said:

"No way we have to call for rematch this time his coming back strong."

@user976728642510 commented:

"What a match."

Nigerian man uses long rope to restrain his baby boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian dad got frustrated when he was asked to babysit his little son.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the kid clearly gave the man a lot of headaches.

In other to rest his head, the man therefore used a rope to restrain the boy from going anywhere. He fastened the rope on the boy's waist and then tied him to a little chair.

The video got many people on the internet laughing out loud after it went seriously viral.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel