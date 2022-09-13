A Nigerian man broke down in tears after finding out that his girlfriend has been cheating

In a viral voice note shared via WhatsApp, the young man teared up as he lamented bitterly over his situation

Not only did she cheat on him, but she also went ahead to do her introduction ceremony with the same man she cheated with

A Nigerian man could not hold back his tears after finding out that his girlfriend already did introduction to another man.

The young man in a voice note making rounds online, shared his sad ordeal while noting that he had no idea about her cheating escapades.

A video showed him crying profusely after losing his girlfriend to another man.

According to him, he thought they were still together in a relationship, not knowing that she has already planned to tie the knot with another man.

Netizens react to viral video

Reacting to the sad situation, netizens consoled the young man while advising him to focus on making his life better.

I_amloveday said:

"Falling in love with the wrong person can take you where you know no."

De_majestic1 wrote:

"Breakfast well served."

Nellynells__ stated:

"Na who never chop breakfast go mock amen, sorry."

Misschidel commented:

"Everybody go collect."

Tun_mise_ stated:

"Na your turn for the breakfast. Fear who never chop breakfast."

Ikehnancy_ noted:

"E don cast, last last. Someone should complete."

Official_tobivzent remarked:

"Obirin Obirin in oba Solomon voice."

Phemmypoko said:

"Jibola Kpele. As you chop breakfast so, try dey avoid people wey go carry you play. And avoid friends wey dey carry your matter come social media."

Milly_posh21 reacted:

"Go find money my dear."

Watch video below:

Man who just got married catches wife cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man almost broke down in tears after finding out that his friend was having an affair with his wife.

According to the sad husband, he had been noticing shady movements between the both of them for a while. He said he called his friend, Dennis, and warned him not to go close to his wife.

However, he didn't know the situation continued until he caught them together at a hotel. In a heartbreaking video, he almost teared up as he asked his wife why she would cheat on him.

