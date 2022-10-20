A short video has shown the moment a beautiful young lady was shown much love by her family and friends

While she danced during her matriculation, the lady's mum held up her clutch as people around hyped her

Many TikTokers thronged her comment section to describe how very beautiful she is wonderfully made by God

A physically challenged lady has gone online to show how her friend and family celebrated her in school and gave her the best experience ever.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady was standing through the rooftop of a white car like a famous politician.

Many people in her comment section agreed that she is so beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@pontsho_maila

Source: UGC

Friends and Family supported her

When she came down and was walking despite her bowlegs, her friends rallied around her and gave her moral support.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While she danced, her mother held up her clutch. She was so filled with joy. Her graduation day was memorable.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Paula Nkabinde said:

"She's beautiful and happy."

CARGO.SA said:

"not only are you so beautiful, but you stand out confident that's really beautiful."

Lesta said:

"I have a ask... how can God create such beauty girl you a 10/10+10-nothing. I'm convinced that God just took an extra day creating you."

Kincaid said:

"I can't just scroll without commenting. You are such a beautiful girl, powerful and confident. God bless you, God keep you."

Tumelo Mogale said:

"You sooo beautiful, and never lose your smile no matter what. Good luck on your examination, just know we rooting for you."

Lady with protruding teeth transformed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Khumalo Siphesihle on TikTok shared a video that documented how she transformed from a petite lady to a beautiful damsel.

Using a popular sound on the platform, the first photo that came on had her frontal jaw a bit out with protruding set of teeth.

Another throwback photo has her her striking a posture many wondered how she was able to pull it off.

Source: Legit.ng