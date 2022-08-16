A video of a young lady showing how she transformed over the years has got many people praising her

People who did not know she used to have a disability wondered how she was able to strike some of her poses

In her recent photos, the lady's body looks curvy and she thicker, making many to praise her transformation journey

A young lady known as Khumalo Siphesihle on TikTok has shared a video that documented how she transformed from a petite lady to a beautiful damsel.

Using a popular sound on the platform, the first photo that came on had her frontal jaw a bit out with protruding set of teeth.

The lady's throwback photos got many people asking questions. Photo source: TikTok/@khumalosiphesihleangel

Source: UGC

Amazing transformation

Another throwback photo has her her striking a posture many wondered how she was able to pull it off.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Her recent photo has TikToker commending her beautiful as some wanted to know what she did to achieve her present curviness, not knowing she was had a disability.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Justin.pcm10 asked:

"Ha how is the 3rd Pic possible?"

nadine Sawyer said:

"Are you coming or going in the third picture."

Buhlebendalo Khumalo said:

"your poses are out of this world. I'm crying."

Mosidi Promise Mosikare said:

"I hear y’all speaking about the 3rd picture but that 1st one."

Thabo Tshabalala709 said:

"When she's your girl vs when she's your ex."

Ntombenhle Hlatshwayo said:

"We officially have a glow up winner."

Butterfly said:

"How is she doing that owl stunts with her neck though."

Ongezwa Shosha said:

"Mntase, what was happening??"

Another lady's transformation video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Williams Jessica on TikTok made a video of how her body and looks changed.

At the beginning of the clip, she looked petite and somewhat darker. Seconds after, Jessica's recent photo showing her fair complexion and curviness came up.

Many people were amazed by her transformation. There were some social media users who praised her for not being ashamed of her house background when taking both photos.

Source: Legit.ng