A happy mother has shared her excitement on social media after her husband and little daughter got into a fight

In a video shared on TikTok, the mother revealed that the father and daughter refused to sleep on the bed since they had issues

Social media users have penned down hilarious comments as many advise the mother to leave them alone

A funny mother says she's happy to see her little daughter have issues with her father.

She shared a video of the father and daughter lying down on a mat far apart from each other, and revealed that they got into an argument.

Dad and little daughter fight Photo Credit: @bidtex/TikTok

According to the funny mother, she's happy about their fight and has no plans to put an end to it.

In her words:

"Side chick and her husband is having issues. She refused to sleep on bed. Her husband also refused to sleep on bed. Who will settle them bayi? Because me I will not settle them. I'm happy they are fighting."

Social media reactions

@itzpurity004 said:

"Nobody is talking about their sleeping position like father like daughter much love for sidechick."

@abdulsalamadeola4 reacted:

"Naa u cause the issue cause them having issue is ur happiness jealousy woman."

@prettymarvel5 commented:

"No be u cause am, my baby my love don't mind her u hear, he who laughs last laugh best, so just allow her have her fun for just 5mins wahala."

@royaltylord1 reacted:

"You just dey do yourself because they’re coming back soon like now if them wake up."

@user9082389634606 added:

"You are calling the main wife side chick, the only beautiful lady that took ur man out of bed and command him to sleep on the floor."

@ewaade000 said:

"Your post use to make me scared when I was pregnant like God I don't want little rival but now my a month baby boy is dragging beg with his daddy."

Watch the video below:

Funny mum shares video of husband and little daughter turned side chick

