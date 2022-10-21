A man has been hailed on TikTok because of the way he lifted his daughter shoulder high to her graduation ceremony

The young lady had difficulties walking with her really high heels, so her dad was on hand to help her out

But her mother who shared the video said she warned her about the high heels, but she paid no attention to her

A lovely dad who helped out his daughter in a time of need has become a viral TikTok sensation.

In the short clip posted by @familyties77, the dotting dad jacked up his grown daughter and walked while holding her by his right hand.

It was her day of graduation, but apparently, the lady found it had to walk to the venue because of her high heels.

Her dad offered to help in the sweetest way possible by taking her up like a baby and conveying her to the venue.

I warned her about the high heels, mum says

The lady's mum has revealed that she warned her daughter that the shoes may constitute a problem, but she din't listen.

The video has got more than 4.4 million views, thousands of comments, shares and likes.

Social media reactions

@thelazyslug said:

"The way he's holding you like your still a baby."

@Cayleigh commented:

"That was trying to teach her a lesson? Looks to me like she got exactly what she wanted."

@ReaPascal said:

"Daddy came to the rescue so she learned nothing."

@Kay commented:

"Lol my brother had to give me his shoes after graduation and he walked in just socks to the car."

@Cuppie said:

"As someone who has never known a dad’s love, I’m jealous coz this is literally so cute."

@gigi19645 commented:

"Beautiful what every girl and young women deserve."

@Monae' Marks Dean said:

"Yessss daddy's girl approved!!"

